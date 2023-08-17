Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,827. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.