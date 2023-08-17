Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 355,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

