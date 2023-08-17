Contrasting Cibus (CBUS) and The Competition

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -896.22% -17.94% -18.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -1.00 Cibus Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.37

This table compares Cibus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cibus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 265 744 775 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

