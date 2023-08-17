Contrasting Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 2.50% 4.68% 1.98% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -15.42% -13.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 299.94%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 180.01%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Alpha Tau Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.42 $1.45 billion $0.48 16.81 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.23) -16.30

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Alpha Tau Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

