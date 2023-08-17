Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

CPA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. Copa has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

