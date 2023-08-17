CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Cole G. Carter Sells 5,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,215.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

