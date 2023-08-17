Cormark Weighs in on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.
Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of GRN stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.94.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
