Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 327.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.