Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 327.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
