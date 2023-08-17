Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

OFC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 564,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,827,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

