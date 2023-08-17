Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.5% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $551.37. The stock had a trading volume of 458,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.92 and its 200 day moving average is $513.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

