Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

