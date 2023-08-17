CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut CPI Card Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $246.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.24. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $45.95.

In other CPI Card Group news, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 334.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 297.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

