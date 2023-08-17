CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

CPSH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 17,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,414. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

