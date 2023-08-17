CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CPSH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 17,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,414. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
