CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $128.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $747.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRA International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

