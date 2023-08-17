Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.2 %

CBRL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. 491,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,998. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 122.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

