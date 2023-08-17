Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ CELZ traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

