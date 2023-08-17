Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58,993 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $520,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $285.73. The company had a trading volume of 315,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,532. The company has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.87.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

