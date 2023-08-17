Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $294,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

DE stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $422.09. 769,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,624. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

