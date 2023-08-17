Credit Suisse AG Has $666.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Home Depot worth $666,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.94. The stock had a trading volume of 908,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,712. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.