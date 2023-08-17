Credit Suisse AG Purchases 267,537 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.46% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $225,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $185.16. 8,113,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

