Credit Suisse AG Purchases 31,440 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,666 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Adobe worth $371,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $512.46. 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

