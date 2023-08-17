Credit Suisse AG Sells 177,114 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 177,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Salesforce worth $418,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Salesforce stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.