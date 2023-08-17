Credit Suisse AG Sells 194,831 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,831 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Zoetis worth $260,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

