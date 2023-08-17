Credit Suisse AG Sells 194,927 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 194,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of QUALCOMM worth $340,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.59. 1,417,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,490. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

