Creditcoin Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.65 million and $12.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

