Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares in the company, valued at $58,092,620.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $250,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $245,400.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $772,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,974. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

