Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 693,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

