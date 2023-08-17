Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEQP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.