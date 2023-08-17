Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 34,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,385.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,171,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,661,936.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $139,743 in the last 90 days. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Crexendo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Trading Up 1.8 %

Crexendo Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

