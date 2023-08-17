Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 223,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,705 shares of company stock valued at $611,277 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Criteo stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 291.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

