Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 223,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,705 shares of company stock valued at $611,277 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Criteo Stock Down 1.0 %
Criteo stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 291.60 and a beta of 0.91.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
