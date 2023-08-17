Critical Contrast: Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) vs. Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.87 $490,000.00 $0.03 28.01 Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,889.36 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Mangoceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 7.74% 3.86% 3.66% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.