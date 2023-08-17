Critical Review: Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) vs. Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 15.50% 4.07% 0.60% Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and Pioneer Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $31.47 million 3.50 $6.88 million $0.43 19.00 Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million N/A $10.28 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

