Critical Survey: Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Psychemedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -8.02% -17.41% -9.95% MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% -1.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and MedTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $25.24 million 1.08 -$1.08 million ($0.34) -13.91 MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A

MedTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Psychemedics.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

