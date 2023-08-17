Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 286.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $12,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,457,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,354 shares of company stock valued at $448,313. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

