Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,364.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,354 shares of company stock worth $448,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

