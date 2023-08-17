Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

