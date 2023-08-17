Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$2.61 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.63 to C$2.61 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Cronos Group Stock Up 5.8 %

TSE:CRON traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.57. 280,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,488. The company has a current ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$2.15 and a 1 year high of C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$978.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

