CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 13,539 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 13,539 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 3,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $422,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. CWM LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

