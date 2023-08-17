Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 66,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

