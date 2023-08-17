Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 817,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,440. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

