CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 737,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAW. Citigroup lifted their target price on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CS Disco

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.