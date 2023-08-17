Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 190,541 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 470,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,415. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.16.
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
