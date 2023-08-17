Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $146,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,285 shares of company stock worth $183,860. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 190,541 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 470,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,415. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.16.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

