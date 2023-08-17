CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.08. CureVac shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 129,526 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

