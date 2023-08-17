Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Purchases £5,373.87 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Magdalena Gerger bought 10,537 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.87 ($6,817.04).

Currys Price Performance

Shares of Currys stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 50.05 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,453. Currys plc has a one year low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 87.15 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.22. The stock has a market cap of £565.57 million, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

