CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $66.29. 25,580,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,559. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

