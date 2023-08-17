CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,616.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 669,126 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $51,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 8.5 %

CVS traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,280,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.