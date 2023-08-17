CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

