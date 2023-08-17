DA Davidson Lowers XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.50.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.02.

XOS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in XOS by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

