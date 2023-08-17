Daniel Niedzwiecki Sells 4,297 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,419.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

