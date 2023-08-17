Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,300 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 692,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,864. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Further Reading

